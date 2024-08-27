Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Stock analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Redburn Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $111.93 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $126.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,016,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 200.3% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,661 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after buying an additional 1,360,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

