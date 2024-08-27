Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Purchases 19,879 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 19,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $627,182.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,827,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,054,880.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 10,400 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $330,096.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 25,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.17 per share, with a total value of $779,250.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 25,205 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $783,875.50.

On Friday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 266,976 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $8,142,768.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 274,583 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $8,251,219.15.

On Monday, August 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 53,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $1,479,760.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 75,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,111,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $4,066,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,511,000.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00.

Appian Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of APPN opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 234.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Appian by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,008,000 after purchasing an additional 392,190 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Appian by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after buying an additional 236,230 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Appian by 5.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,756,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after acquiring an additional 93,251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Appian by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,812,000 after acquiring an additional 317,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Appian by 70.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 196,435 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair cut shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

