APx Acquisition Corp. I (APXI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

About APx Acquisition Corp. I

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

