Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 20,000 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.45, for a total transaction of $4,589,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,610.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $229.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $240.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.58.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hovnanian Enterprises

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOV. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.