Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.86. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.49). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.51% and a negative net margin of 127.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

