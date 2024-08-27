Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.92.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $146.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $155.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 14,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total transaction of $2,024,554.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,263,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total transaction of $14,041,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,061,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 14,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total value of $2,024,554.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,263,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 704,477 shares of company stock valued at $97,659,456. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 66.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

