Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.25

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as low as C$0.19. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 74,150 shares changing hands.

Arianne Phosphate Trading Down 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.88.

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

