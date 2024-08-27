Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 31,104 shares traded.

Armadale Capital Stock Down 8.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.81 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 41.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.62.

About Armadale Capital

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

