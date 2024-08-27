Asana (ASAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The firm had revenue of $172.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.53 million. On average, analysts expect Asana to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Asana Stock Up 4.5 %
NYSE:ASAN opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.16. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $23.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Asana
In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 389,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 389,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,063,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,958,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976 over the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
