AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target Increased to $45.90 by Analysts at Scotiabank

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $45.90 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

ASTS stock opened at $33.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 126,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 76,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

