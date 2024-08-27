AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Hits New 52-Week High at $13,238.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £132.38 ($174.57) and last traded at £132.10 ($174.21), with a volume of 58705676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £130.76 ($172.44).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($145.06) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £150 ($197.81) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.94) to GBX 74 ($0.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £105.53 ($139.17).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £203.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,073.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of £124.51 and a 200-day moving average of £116.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 77.60 ($1.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 7,289.72%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

