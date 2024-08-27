AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.45

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.45 and traded as low as $14.30. AstroNova shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 12,808 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
AstroNova Stock Performance
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstroNova stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AstroNova at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
