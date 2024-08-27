Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Shares Down 0.5%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.05. 2,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 4,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 177,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II comprises about 1.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.