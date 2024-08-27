ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.69

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.69 and traded as high as $27.29. ATN International shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 39,625 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get ATN International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ATN International

ATN International Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $409.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55, a PEG ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.56.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.39 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

Institutional Trading of ATN International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in ATN International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 52.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ATN International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.