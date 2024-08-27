ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.88. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$43.69, with a volume of 144,827 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

