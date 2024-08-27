Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.48

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.48 and traded as high as C$13.83. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$13.29, with a volume of 6,319 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Aura Minerals Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.48. The company has a market cap of C$961.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.24). Aura Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of C$183.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 1.4038657 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aura Minerals

In other Aura Minerals news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.30, for a total value of C$123,000.00. 57.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

