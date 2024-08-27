authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) CTO Sells $76,238.12 in Stock

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) CTO Thomas Robert Szoke sold 9,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $76,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Robert Szoke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Thomas Robert Szoke sold 5,000 shares of authID stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $41,500.00.

Shares of authID stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. authID Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $13.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

authID ( NASDAQ:AUID Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 6,689.18% and a negative return on equity of 204.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of authID by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in authID in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of authID by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of authID by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 171,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 41,667 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

