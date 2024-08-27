Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Increased to $316.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $295.00 to $316.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.17.

ADSK opened at $256.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.23. Autodesk has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 23.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 202.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Autodesk by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,659 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

