Autodesk’s (ADSK) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their overweight rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $305.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.17.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $256.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.