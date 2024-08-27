AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Sells $108,000.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,410,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,835,268.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $108,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $107,700.00.

AvePoint Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.25 and a beta of 0.89. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. AvePoint’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AvePoint by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVPT shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

