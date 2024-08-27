Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Avient by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avient by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $49.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.40 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

