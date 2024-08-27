AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) Stock Price Down 1.6%

AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.01 and last traded at $68.01. 1,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $69.12.

AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.23.

AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF Company Profile

The Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (WUGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies involved in the 5G-enabled digital economy. WUGI was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

