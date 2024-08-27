B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Trading 1.1% Higher

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 35,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 39,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

