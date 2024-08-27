Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIDU. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Baidu from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie lowered Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.13.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $86.22 on Monday. Baidu has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

