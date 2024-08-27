Bailard Inc. Acquires 2,592 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Spok were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spok during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spok during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Spok by 82.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spok in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Spok during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity at Spok

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $667,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,395.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Spok news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $667,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spok Stock Up 0.5 %

Spok stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $305.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter.

Spok Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.60%.

Spok Profile

(Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

