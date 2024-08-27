Bailard Inc. Buys 290 Shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.92% of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TSME opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $158.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.19. Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52.

The Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (TSME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in stocks of global mid- and small-cap companies screened for long-term sustainable business models and ESG commitment.

