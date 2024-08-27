Bailard Inc. Buys 9,469 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,693 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,377,763 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $284,712,000 after purchasing an additional 490,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $241,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,527,000 after acquiring an additional 107,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $165,164,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827,468 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $149,907,000 after acquiring an additional 69,334 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $288,293,276. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

