Bailard Inc. Buys New Position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LWAY. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LWAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial raised Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $274.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $179,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,125,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,839,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $179,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,125,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,839,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 5,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $104,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,114 shares of company stock valued at $525,145. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Articles

