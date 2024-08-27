Bailard Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $176,753,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,596,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 210.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,988,000 after buying an additional 184,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.96.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $374.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.59 and a 200-day moving average of $429.22.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

