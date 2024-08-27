Bailard Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in HealthStream by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 172.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In related news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $84,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,041.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HSTM

HealthStream Trading Up 0.3 %

HealthStream stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $877.89 million, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.