Bailard Inc. Increases Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 92.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FC opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.40 million, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.12 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

FC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

