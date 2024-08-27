Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,973 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 736.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Shares of TSLA opened at $213.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

