Bailard Inc. Invests $257,000 in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Surmodics by 7.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Surmodics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Surmodics by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Surmodics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $564.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.18. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30.

Surmodics Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

