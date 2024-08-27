Bailard Inc. Invests $259,000 in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth $3,223,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 246,094 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth $1,424,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in CompoSecure by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 161,333 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in CompoSecure by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMPO shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 130,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,449,917.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 908,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 130,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,449,917.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 908,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,942.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,618. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

CMPO stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $950.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

