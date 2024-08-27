Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ACM Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in ACM Research by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 16.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 86,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,947,355.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,400,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 86,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,947,355.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 504,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,329 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $34.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.55.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

