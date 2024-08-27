Bailard Inc. Purchases New Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,160,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $3,697,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 118,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Caleres by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 792.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 67,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAL opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.91. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $665,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

