Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,863 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth $167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FLWS opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.23 million, a PE ratio of -77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

