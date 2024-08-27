Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,900 Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Adecoagro by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 13.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 300,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Adecoagro by 15.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 80,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adecoagro Stock Performance
Shares of AGRO stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adecoagro
Adecoagro Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adecoagro
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- QuantumScape Pulls Back After July Surge: Is It Ready to Rebound?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Workday Stock Perks Up on Results; New Highs Possible This Year
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- CAVA Stock Surges on Q2 Beat: Is It the Next Chipotle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.