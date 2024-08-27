Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,900 Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Adecoagro by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 13.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 300,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Adecoagro by 15.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 80,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGRO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

