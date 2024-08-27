Bailard Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,908,000 after buying an additional 1,381,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 750,511 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,430 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,953,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 173,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,323,000 after acquiring an additional 187,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

