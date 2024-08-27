Bailard Inc. Sells 12,287 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of CECO Environmental worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 34,412 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $997.07 million, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CECO. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

