Bailard Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 17.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Copa by 61.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 294,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after buying an additional 112,143 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Copa by 60.3% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Copa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 118,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Copa by 14.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Copa Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CPA opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $819.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

About Copa

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.