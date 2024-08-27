Bailard Inc. Sells 162,117 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162,117 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,601,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 86,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 37,829 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 25,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 145,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $163.93 billion, a PE ratio of -482.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $36.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

