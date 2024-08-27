Bailard Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,620,959 shares of company stock valued at $732,931,226. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $468.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.58. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

