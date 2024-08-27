Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

BBVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,103,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,371,000 after acquiring an additional 619,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,737,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,829 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,890,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,957,000 after purchasing an additional 368,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

