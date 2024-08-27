Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.37

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.37 and traded as high as $30.72. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 127,471 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,143,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,937,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 72.8% in the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 189,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 79,701 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the first quarter worth $3,002,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

