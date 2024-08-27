Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.40

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $5.74. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 152,922 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 570.9% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 715,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 609,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

Recommended Stories

