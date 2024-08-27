Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 146,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102,182 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,260,000.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Price Performance

NYSE CIB opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.22. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.60.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.898 per share. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bancolombia

About Bancolombia

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.