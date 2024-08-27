Bank of America Boosts CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $535.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $450.00 to $535.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.00.

CACI International Stock Performance

NYSE CACI opened at $471.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $447.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.22. CACI International has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $482.16.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at $42,319,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $4,858,738 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in CACI International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

