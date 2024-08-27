Bank of America Increases MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Price Target to $112.00

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.40. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.30.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,072,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,493,000 after buying an additional 1,879,726 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,455,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,884 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,520,000 after purchasing an additional 734,336 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $50,543,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 129.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,414,000 after purchasing an additional 539,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

