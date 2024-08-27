Bank of America Lowers PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target to $39.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 103.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PRO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PROS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Get PROS alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PROS

PROS Price Performance

Shares of PRO stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. PROS has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $899.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PROS during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.